RANDLEMAN — An 18-year-old from Greensboro died Wednesday morning after being struck by a tractor-trailer while he was filling up his truck with gas on the side of Interstate-73, troopers said.
Troopers responded about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday to I-73 south near U.S. 311 in Randolph County for a report of a crash, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Edwin Andres Garcia-Rico was putting gas into a Ford box truck pulled off on the right shoulder, troopers said. He and three others were traveling south in the vehicle when it ran out of gas, troopers said.
A 34-year-old Georgia man traveling south in a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer struck Garcia-Rico, who died at the scene, the patrol said. No other injuries were reported.
Troopers said no charges have been filed.
The Highway Patrol asks that anyone with information contact the patrol at 336-334-5500.
