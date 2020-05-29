GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died today after being hit by a vehicle early this morning while trying to cross Pisgah Church Road on foot, police said.
Luther Gilmer, 64, was trying to cross Pisgah Church Road near North Church street about 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed westbound on Pisgah Church Road, police said in a news release. The 36-year-old Greensboro driver tried to avoid Gilmer but couldn't, police said.
According to police, Gilmer was not using a crosswalk at the time. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.