GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died today after being hit by a vehicle early this morning while trying to cross Pisgah Church Road on foot, police said.

Luther Gilmer, 64, was trying to cross Pisgah Church Road near North Church street about 4:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle headed westbound on Pisgah Church Road, police said in a news release. The 36-year-old Greensboro driver tried to avoid Gilmer but couldn't, police said.

According to police, Gilmer was not using a crosswalk at the time. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3tips app or website.

