GREENSBORO — A 22-year-old Greensboro man died Friday night when he was thrown from his car in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 29.

Achilles Machen was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on U.S. 29 when he ran off the road, over corrected and struck the center median guard rail, police said in a news release. The vehicle rolled over, landing on its roof. Machen was thrown from the car. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died from his injuries, police said.

Police said U.S. 29 northbound was closed from about 9:30 p.m. Friday until about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to use the mobile P3tips app.

