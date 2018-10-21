A Greensboro man died after his sport utility vehicle went off the road twice and rolled over.
Jarrett Dallas Jackson, 34, died in the crash shortly before midnight Sunday at the Koury Boulevard exit of Interstate 40 west, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Police said Jackson was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition when he drove off the road, came back on the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to leave the road again and roll over.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the wreck remains under investigation.