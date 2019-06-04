GREENSBORO — A 32-year-old Greensboro man was seriously injured Friday in a vehicle crash on Interstate 840 West near Horse Pen Creek Road.
According to a police news release, officers responded at 9:23 p.m. to a wreck in which a 2006 Infiniti sedan traveling west on the interstate ran off the road to the right and overturned.
The driver, Steven Harrison Jr. was ejected and sustained serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to ahospital, where he is currently being treated.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.