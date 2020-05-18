RALEIGH — A Greensboro man won a $200,000 prize after buying a $5 ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
Eddie Odom, a James Bond movie fan, told lottery officials he was feeling lucky when he bought the "James Bond 007" ticket.
“Your hands are itching, you’re feeling lucky so you just buy some tickets,” Odom said in the news release. He claimed his prize last week at lottery headquarters.
Odom, an office manager, said he bought the ticket at Om Groceries on Randleman Road. He discovered it was a winning ticket later while at his sister’s house. They were “both shocked to death,” he said in the release.
After federal and state taxes, Odom took home $141,501. He said in the release that he planned to catch up on a couple of bills and look for a house to buy.
The scratch-off game launched in April with four top prizes of $200,000. Two top prizes remain to be won.
Players can enter their James Bond 007 tickets in second-chance drawings to win a trip for two to Las Vegas. Six trips can be won in three drawings, which include round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the "James Bond Lottery Challenge," where up to $1 million can be won. The entry deadline for the first drawing is May 31.
