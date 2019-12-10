Updated at 4:14 p.m.
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man faces multiple charges Tuesday after a Guilford County deputy was shot trying to serve a search warrant for narcotics.
That deputy remains in stable condition at an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to a Guilford County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies said Ivory Joe Tisdale, 57, faces one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts each of trafficking in cocaine by possession and maintaining a dwelling for cocaine.
About 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies tried to serve the search warrant at 1017 Moody St., the sheriff's office said.
Deputies knocked on the door and identified themselves as law enforcement with a search warrant when Tisdale shot through the front and back doors, according to the release.
Tisdale struck one deputy, who has not been identified, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said none of the deputies returned fire.
Deputies said Tisdale was ordered by law enforcement to exit the house and he cooperated.
Law enforcement also executed a search warrant at his business 220 Print Design at 3700-B Spring Garden St.
Tisdale is being held in the Guilford County jail under a $1.15 million bail.
GREENSBORO — A deputy was shot Tuesday morning while trying to serve criminal papers on a suspect, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office did not release the name or condition of the deputy, who they said is receiving medical care.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Lori Poag said the shooting happened about 7 a.m. and that deputies did not return fire.
Poag has not released information about who shot the deputy or the name of the suspect who was being served. That person is in custody, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.