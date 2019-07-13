Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man died Friday not from injuries he suffered in a collision that involved three vehicles.

Around 8:20 p.m., Phillip Neal, of Greensboro, was traveling north on New Garden Road in a Hyundai Santa Fe and struck the rear of a Honda Civic driven by Carlos Arturo Taylhardat, also of Greensboro, according to a police news release.

The Honda was forced into oncoming traffic and struck by a Nissan Titan driven by Michael Hooper, of Providence. Taylhardat died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

Police believe speed and a medical condition were the causes of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

