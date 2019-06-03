Emergency vehicle blurred #generic

GREENSBORO — A 57-year-old Greensboro man died Monday afternoon when the motorized scooter he was driving was struck by another vehicle, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Roy Pressley was operating a 2019 Tao scooter east on West Smith Street about 3:30 p.m. He failed to stop for a red light and was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Travis Wageman, 41, of Asheboro, according to the release.

Pressley was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died as a result of his injuries a short time later, police said.

No charges have been filed in the crash and the investigation is continuing.

