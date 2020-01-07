Crime

GRAHAM — A Greensboro man faces assault charges after a man was shot in the head at the Pines Apartments on Ivey Road.

Abdur-Rahman Waheed, 21, of 134 W. Lakefield Ave. is being held on $350,000 bail in the Guilford County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded about 9:40 p.m. Monday to reports of shots fired at The Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road. They found 19-year-old James Blackwell, who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a local trauma center by helicopter and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

