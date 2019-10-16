State environmental regulators are investigating the city of Greensboro and a local environmental company for the "significant release" this summer of a likely carcinogen into the Cape Fear River system.
The state Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release that it is looking into "the discharge of 1,4-dioxane reported by the city of Greensboro."
"According to city officials, the industrial chemical came from Shamrock Environmental Corporation," DEQ spokeswoman Sharon Martin said. "However, the discharge permit for the pre-treatment program is held by the city of Greensboro and DEQ is pursuing appropriate enforcement for all identified permit violations."
In their own news release Tuesday afternoon, Greensboro officials said the "significant release of 1,4-dioxane on Aug. 7 was a result of an error on the part of industry."
The city said the release came from Shamrock Environmental's "consolidated waste processing facility located in Greensboro's Bryan Park Industrial Complex" in Browns Summit.
Testing since then has shown that the 1,4-dioxane level "has returned to the normal low levels," Greensboro officials said.
I,4-dioxane is an industrial chemical that federal authorities categorize as likely to cause cancer in humans when consumed in sufficient concentrations for a number years.
As a commercial additive, 1,4-dioxane has been used to stabilize mixtures of other chemicals found in industrial solvents, paint strippers and varnishes. DEQ said the chemical also is "often produced as a byproduct of chemical processes that produce soaps, plastics and other consumer products."
Reports published recently by other media said that the problem also came to light when 1,4-dioxane was found at high elevations in the drinking water of two downstream communities, Pittsboro and Fayetteville.
DEQ said that Greensboro officials initially alerted them Sept. 27 "that an unspecified amount of 1,4 dioxane was released in August by an unnamed industrial discharger under the city's pre-treatment program."
"The city indicated that the discharge was detected and ceased and officials are cooperating with the investigation," DEQ said Tuesday.
The state agency said it has started testing for 1,4-dioxane once a week at Greensboro's wastewater treatment plant on South Buffalo Creek, a Cape Fear tributary.
