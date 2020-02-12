GREENSBORO- The Greensboro Public Library's Glenwood Branch is hosting a workshop on Feb. 20 on how to judge the credibility of news sources.
The library is presenting the workshop in partnership with PEN America's Piedmont region.
PEN America is a nonprofit organization, with writers as members, that advocates for freedom of expression and promotes literature, according to its website. Nora Benavidez, director of U.S. Free Expression Programs at PEN America, will lead the program.
The "Knowing the News" workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Glenwood library branch at 1901 W. Florida Street in Greensboro. The event kicks off a series of these workshops in 10 cities across the country.
In a news release, PEN America said it is "working on the frontlines in 2020 to elevate free expression issues in the general election — because words have power."
The nonprofit said the workshop will include interactive activities, examples of how disinformation is created and promoted online and tools for people to become better news consumers.
For information to to register, visit https://pen.org/event/knowing-the-news-media-literacy-workshop-greensboro-1/
The event is free, but advance registration is required.
