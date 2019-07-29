GREENSBORO — Cheryl Rimmer was getting ready to sit down on her second-story balcony at 10:45 p.m. last Thursday when the concrete collapsed beneath her. She was sent, along with her husband and a friend, crashing down onto a patio below.
"It was like concrete icebergs falling everywhere," said Rimmer, as she limped around outside the Morehead Apartment Homes Monday morning and showed off bruises on her knee and elbow.
"My husband fell sitting on his chair. I had a chair and a table on me and I had a slab of concrete on my right knee," Rimmer recalled. "The only thing left was a shell of the concrete."
No bones were broken and nobody was seriously injured, although the 39-year-old Rimmer said she is taking the rest of the week off on the orders of her chiropractor.
Now, the city is ordering tenants of the West Market Street apartments to stay off their patios and balconies on the first and second floors — that's 176 total — until engineers can deem the second-floor balconies are safe.
Troy Powell, the city's division manager of code compliance, said they're made of concrete slabs suspended by wooden cradles. Termite damage caused the wood in Rimmer's balcony to rot and give way under the weight of the concrete.
As he stood in the grass courtyard between buildings, which were built in the 1970s, Powell pointed out several balconies that may be damaged the same way.
"This is one that’s not collapsed yet, but you’ll notice the rail has a sway in it," Powell said. "It’s because those anchors at the bottom of the rail are hooked into the floor and the floor’s giving away just a little bit."
Powell and city inspectors looked at every second-floor balcony of the apartment complex's 22 buildings. As he was working, a child came out on one of the balconies and sat on a small swingset. The inspector had to ask the child to leave the balcony and get a parent so Powell could tell them about the problem.
Powell said the swingset "really shouldn’t be there because it weighs too much — especially in a structure that’s having some problems with its floor system."
According to Powell, the city is full of older apartments that may have similar situations. However, there's no inspection process for balconies. He said the city depends on residents to take note of potential damage.
Rimmer, whose family pays $910 a month for their three-bedroom apartment, said she'll likely stay there until something else comes open, but doesn't feel comfortable anymore. She feels fortunate that none of her three children were on that balcony when it collapsed.
For now, she and other tenants will wait to see what city inspectors have to say about the condition of the other balconies.
"Whether you live on the bottom or the top you’re screwed," Rimmer said.