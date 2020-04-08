GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Housing Coalition has appointed Josie Williams as its new executive director effective this week.
The housing coalition is a nonprofit that helps people find affordable, safe housing through community programs while also providing education in financial literacy and budget planning.
Williams replaces Brett Byerly, whose time as executive director ends this week. He is leaving to pursue other nonprofit housing projects.
Williams joined the housing coalition in 2016 as director of community engagement.
“Josie has the passion, background and drive to lead GHC as it fulfills its mission and positions its efforts to address the affordable housing crisis in our community,” the coalition's board Chairwoman Antonia Monk Richburg said in a news release.
A Greensboro native, Williams became interested in working with housing insecurity from her personal experience with homelessness, according to the release.
She has also worked with the agency’s role in the Collaborative Cottage Grove partnership, a group of organizations and neighborhood residents working together to address such issues as the relationship between health and housing quality in the Cottage Grove neighborhood in Greensboro.
Byerly served as executive directory of the agency for five years and has managed a variety of projects as the shortage of affordable housing in Greensboro has worsened.
As Byerly announced his resignation last December, he said he would spend much of his time in his remaining months on the job helping to create an eviction resolution pilot program in partnership with Legal Aid of North Carolina.
The program, now operating in a limited way, provides about $1,000 per case to help people facing eviction to resolve any differences with landlords and reach agreements that will allow them to stay in their homes or apartments.
The program is starting small, with funding to help as many as 90 families in its first year, he said.
Greensboro rates among the 10 worst cities in the nation for evictions, and Byerly has worked with other agencies for years now to find ways to manage and reverse the problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.