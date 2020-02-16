GREENSBORO — Shirley Jones started to cry once she heard Milley Caper’s story at the Greensboro History Museum.
Caper petitioned judges and commissioners in Greensboro in the late 1800s, fighting for her husband’s pension after he died fighting in the Revolutionary War.
Her story was a part of the “Lifted Voices” exhibit in honor of Black History Month. The one-day exhibit on Saturday featured costumed interpreters spread out in the museum gallery sharing stories of injustice and the fight for democracy.
“I wrote a letter to see how I could get his pension,” Caper said. “That was my right, as the wife of a Revolutionary war veteran.”
“I was denied the right of Jim’s pension because I was a slave,” she said.
As she got further along in her story, a crowd gathered around her exhibit. Some people gasped and shook their heads in disbelief.
“I lost my husband, my freedom and my money all in one letter,” Caper said.
Jones was touched by the act. She wiped tears from her eyes, and said that Caper’s story brought up memories from growing up in High Point during segregation. She said she was one of the first students to graduate from High Point Central High School after it had been reintegrated in 1959.
“It just touched my heart,” Jones said. “Even though that was way before my time, just the memories of no respect.”
Jackie Sanders, who portrayed Caper, gave Jones a hug. She said Jones herself was “living history.”
Rodney Dawson, curator of education and one of the organizers of the exhibit, said that the benefit of having live actors in the museum is interactive learning.
“It’s hands on,” he said. “It requires you to act on something you’ve heard.”
The museum has put on the live exhibit for several years. Greensboro is the only city in the Southeast that has an exhibit like this, according to Dawson. A former teacher, Dawson believes interacting with the actors helps people learn more about local history.
“It’s having a conversation that causes you to critically think that will help you hold that information in,” he said.
Many of the actors portraying local historical figures are passionate acting or history students.
Greensboro College junior Leah Llewellyn portrayed Willa B. Player, the first black female president of an accredited college. Player was president of Bennett College.
Llewellyn is from Ohio, but said she liked learning about the history of Greensboro through her character.
“I felt like I connected with her,” she said.
Since the museum is funded by the city of Greensboro and a membership guild, Dawson says it can pay the actors who participate.
This year, the museum will also be hosting historical interpreters for Women’s History Month in March, in the museum’s cemetery in October, and for Veteran's Day in November. Admission to the museum is free.
