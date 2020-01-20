New Greensboro Police Chief (copy) (copy) (copy)

Greensboro Police Deputy Chief Brian L. James speaks after it was announced Tuesday in Greensboro that he would lead the department.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record/

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Neighbors for Safety, Justice, and Well-being for All, a multiracial group of residents, is holding a community forum with incoming Greensboro police chief Brian James on Wednesday evening.

The event, open to all Greensboro residents, is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

Information: 404-409-2933

