GREENSBORO — A dropped external battery pack sparked at Grimsley High School forcing students to evacuate Friday morning.
Guilford County Schools officials said no students or staff were injured.
Greensboro Fire Department spokesman Dwayne Church said a student's external battery charger fell out of their backpack causing a spark and a possible small flame.
School officials evacuated the building and called the fire department, according to Nora Shoptaw, spokeswoman for Guilford County Schools.
Shoptaw said students were outside less than 15 minutes.
Church said the flame had been extinguished before the firefighter reached the school.
There was no damage to the classroom where the battery was dropped but Shoptaw said students will use the media center for the day instead.
Initial reports from the school district said a fire was started by a student's calculator battery or cell phone.
