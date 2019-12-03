GREENSBORO — Seven-year-old Makayla Wren wanted to know if her new coat would cost her any money.
A smile spread across her face Tuesday morning when she learned that Greensboro firefighters were giving her the metallic pink jacket.
“I picked this one because it was my second favorite color,” Makayla said. “It’s very pretty.”
The Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro partnered with International Association of Fire Fighters and visited Brightwood Elementary School to donate coats to about 180 students through Operation Warm.
Firefighters chose Brightwood Elementary School because all students qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Vinnie Messina, secretary of the Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro and an engineer with the Greensboro Fire Department Greensboro Fire engineer, said giving coats to the students provides firefighters a chance to meet with children outside the normal fire and domestic calls they typically run.
“It lets us interact with the kids one-on-one,” Messina said.
Messina said when firefighters respond to calls they see that some of the children are living without heat or without other needs being met.
Seeing the kids wearing the donated coats at their bus stops in the morning puts a smile on his colleagues’ faces, Messina said.
Jarrian Hinton-Ratley was so happy to be out of his old coat, which he called “so tiny,” that he tossed it to the ground.
His face beamed as he put on his new red jacket.
“It’s so big and fuzzy,” he said.
Nearby a group of girls gathered around a table of doughnuts began to giggle as they realized their new coats matched.
The event was special for the firefighters as well. Stations 7, 14 and 56 participated.
“For me, I was a kid in this line,” said firefighter Marcus Cox. “I grew up in a community with a lot of needs so for me this is giving back to a cause I benefited from.”
When the firefighters ended up with more children than coats, business owner Angel Putnam extra jackets.
“I grew up in foster care,” said Putnam, owner of Pigtails and Crew Cuts. “This was me at this age.”
Putnam said she didn’t have parents to go home to, but when people donated to her as a child, she knew someone still cared. “It brings back a lot of memories,” she said. “Seeing smiles on their faces means a lot.”
By the end of the day, nearly 200 first and second students received new coats and any leftovers went to students in need at Sedgefield Elementary School.
