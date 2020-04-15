A Greensboro firefighter has tested positive for Covid-19, the Greensboro Fire Department said in a news release Wednesday evening.
The firefighter is in quarantine and doing well, the release said, and the department is "taking precautions to help reduce the risk of further spreading the virus to other employees and is decontaminating all spaces and equipment the employee may have come in contact with."
During this pandemic, the Greensboro Fire Department has taken critical steps to protect its employees and the community, the release said.
"Throughout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the department has been able to maintain an uncompromised level of service to our residents and visitors to our city," the release said. "The commitment of the Greensboro Fire Department is to continue to protect life and property of the residents of our community and maintain the health and safety of our employees."
