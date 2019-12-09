GREENSBORO — Residents shouldn't panic when seeing heavy smoke in the air around Steadman Street on Dec. 16.
The Greensboro Fire Department plans to do live fire training on Dec. 16 at 400 and 404 Steadman Street.
Fire officials said the smoke should not pose a public hazard and that the structures meet compliance with N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resource -Air Quality and N.C. Public Health regulations.
Fire officials planned the training to help the department's 73rd recruit class observe fire behavior in all stages of fire growth and gain knowledge and practical experience while being supervised by certified fire officers.
The training is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
