GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on Yanceyville Street was unusually silent for a Saturday morning and that was strange to Sean Binnert, an English teacher at Southern Guilford High School.
“I usually get produce from the students, so I haven’t been in a while,” said Binnert.
When Binnert showed up at the market to get some eggs, a flyer directed him to the market's temporary home farther north on Yanceyville.
The market relocated about 2 miles away to Revolution Mill at 1601 Yanceyville St. for the month of January so that interior painting and ceiling restoration can be done on the market's more than 100-year-old building at 501 Yanceyville St.
“It’s a pop-up situation. We’re hopeful for it to be successful for the vendors and the market itself just to continue in a time when we’re under renovation,” said market president Lee Mortensen.
Revolution Mill is a mixed-use campus of work spaces, apartments, the eateries Café at Revolution, Kau, and Cugino Forno Neapolitan Pizza, and a bar called The Bearded Goat. The pop-up market is being held in a free-standing building at the far end of the mill’s parking lot off Textile Drive.
Other than relocating for a day each year to accommodate N.C. A&T’s homecoming festivities, it is the first time in memory that the market has been held at another location.
People filled nearly half of the spacious parking lot on the first day of the pop-up.
“We’ve had a great morning, Mortensen said Saturday. "We were pleased with the turnout of vendors.”
Nick Piornack, general manager of Revolution Mill, likes having the market on the mill campus.
“It’s spectacular. We can get closer to the community," he said. "These types of events can create some good partnerships and relationships.”
Market-goers were greeted by a room turned into a café setting with live music and vendors like Gate City Coffee and Tea Huggers tea. Beyond the café was a cavernous warehouse space filled with about 50 vendors of seasonal produce, pasture-raised meat and eggs, dairy products, pastries, honey, granola and other items such as home-made soaps.
Market-goer Darlene Hunt was impressed with the use of the space.
“I’m amazed that the space is even here when there are so many buildings being torn down in Greensboro,” said Hunt, who stopped in to pick up some belated Christmas gifts.
The market was busy with vendors such as Mindenhill Farm, Homeland Creamery and Ward’s Happy Chicken Eggs.
But the transition was not without its challenges as longtime market vendors adjusted to the new setting.
“I had to redo my stand so it would be easy to bring in,” said Natalie Foster of Cornerstone Garlic Farm, who was selling a variety of home-made jams.
Mortensen said January is typically the slowest time for the market, which is why it was a good time to do the renovations.
But that doesn’t seem to be a problem for the pop-up space.
“I think it’s nice this time of year because in that bigger building (the Curb Market) we don’t have as many vendors and now because of the smaller space it’s more alive,” Foster said.
Carla Moffitt was not about to let the new location deter her shopping.
“I think its fine for temporary. We go every week, so whether they were here or in the other building makes no difference to me,” Moffitt said.
Market vendor Woody Singletary is known for his fresh eggs but is also selling lots of turnip and mustard greens this time of year. He’s grateful people are finding their way to the pop-up market.
“I’m glad to see some of my customers," he said. "It makes me feel better for people to come out to places like this and that the people follow us.”
The market’s pop-up location is also drawing some new faces.
Janice DeGree has lived in one of Revolution’s apartments for over two years. She found out about the market through a Revolution Mill newsletter. It was easy for her to leave her apartment and stroll across the mill’s pedestrian bridge over North Buffalo creek to check out the market.
“I love it,” she said.
The curiosity works both ways. Market customers who may not be familiar with the mill are intrigued by the development.
“It’s brought a nice awareness to the Revolution Mill campus,” Mortenesen said. ”There are a lot of people interested in what the building is used for.”
The market will be open at its normal hours, 7 a.m. to noon, on Saturdays in January. Officials hope to hold a "grand opening" of the renovated building at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.