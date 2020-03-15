GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day School will move to distance learning beginning March 26, the school announced Sunday via email.
The school is on a week-long spring break beginning Monday. Faculty and staff will participate in additional training and curriculum planning on faculty workdays March 23-25.
Through a contract with Zoom, an online video conferencing platform, teachers and students spent time during the week of March 9 preparing to use this software for remote instruction, according to the email.
“We are living in unprecedented times, and as you can imagine making this decision was difficult," Head of School Tracie Catlett said in the email. "Educating and caring for nearly 800 students who are supported by over 150 employees makes this a uniquely complex situation. However, we are confident that we are doing what is best to support the health, safety, and well-being of our community.”
Distance learning is scheduled through April 3. A COVID-19 Response Team meets daily to review the most recent pandemic updates and make decisions regarding school operations, according to the email. Updates are posted to a preparedness website at www.greensboroday.org/preparedness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.