GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day’s Morgan Jones won the 100-yard backstroke and swam a leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay team Monday at the NCISAA Division I swimming championships.
Jones won the 100 back in 56.23 seconds and swam the second leg on the 200 free relay team that also included Lillie Smith, Ginny Roman and Leah Tang and finished in 1:39.49. Jones also finished third in the 200 individual medley. Those performances helped the Bengals finish third in the team standings, 10 spots ahead of Wesleyan. The Wesleyan boys finished eighth and Greensboro Day was ninth.
- In Division II, the Caldwell boys finished second in the team standings, 270 points behind the Asheville School. Kieran Mohorn’s third-place finish in the 100 backstroke (57.03) was the best for the Eagles. Lexi Brooks was the top individual finisher for the Caldwell girls, who finished fifth, with a second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.35.
High Point Christian was 14th in the girls and boys standings.
- In Division III, a second by Skylar Manning in the girls 100 butterfly (1:04.58) was the best individual finish for Westchester, which was 13th among the girls and eighth in the boys standings.
