RALEIGH — A lottery ticket has changed the lives of a Greensboro couple.
Teresa McCallister and James Strickland won $1 million from an Extreme Millions scratch off ticket, according to an N.C. Education Lottery news release. McCallister bought the ticket from the Express Mart at 705 National Highway in Thomasville.
Strickland said he was surprised to find the winning ticket among a stack of losing tickets in his car.
The couple collected their winnings Thursday.
They decided to take the lump sum which after state and federal taxes is $423,014, according to the release.
The couple plans to pay off some bills before Strickland lives out his dream of buying a bass boat.
Launched in 2016, Extreme Millions had four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million, according to the release. There is one top prize and three $1 million prizes remaining.
Players can also enter their tickets for a chance to win $1 million in two more Extreme Millions second-chance drawings, according to the release.