GREENSBORO — A Greensboro husband and wife died in an overnight house fire Sunday.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn identified the victims as William Frank, 77, and Hughlene Frank, 72.
The Franks are the son and daughter-in-law of Dorothy and Stanley Frank, the former chairman of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. The Franks, including William and Hughlene, were large supporters of Guilford College.
“We feel like we lost family members,” said Ara Serjoie, the college’s vice president for advancement. “They were just two very lovely people. They were really involved in the college with their heart and soul.”
Greensboro Fire Marshal Tim Henshaw said 56 firefighters responded at 10:13 p.m. to a 911 call from neighbors reporting that smoke and flames were coming out of a house at 105 Elmwood Terrace.
"Upon our investigation and neighbor's reports we found two victims inside the residence," Henshaw said.
One of the victims was taken to the hospital and the other died at the house.
Henshaw said firefighters are still at the house Monday morning trying to determine where the fire originated.
Henshaw said the fire remains under investigation, but firefighters do not expect foul play.
"Our takeaway is it is never too late to practice a home escape plan," Henshaw said. "Married couples should practice their plans and check their smoke detectors."
Henshaw said that the first responders at the house heard the couple's fire alarms when they arrived.
"It's not worth staying inside," Henshaw said. "Get out and call 911."