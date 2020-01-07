GREENSBORO — The city will increase its spending for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — but the money isn’t coming from taxpayers.
On Tuesday, the City Council took votes that will allow the city to spend $3.1 million more for construction, design and equipment for the much-anticipated venue, which will open in March.
One of the resolutions council passed — by a 7-1 vote — calls for $2.6 million to pay for city-requested alternate designs and features of the center. A little more than $2 million comes from sponsorship money recently announced and $560,000 comes from other city revenues, including fees on tickets sold.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower voted against the resolution and the other two related agenda items because, she said, the percentage of contracts awarded to minority businesses was too small.
Barnhill Contracting Company, which is building the Tanger Center, has allocated 16.2% of its $58 million contract to minority businesses. But Hightower noted that only 3.2% of that amount represents minorities.
“We can’t say we are moving the needle when you have a huge project like this and you see that number," she said. "It breaks my heart to know that there’s no economic opportunity for blacks.”
A second resolution passed Tuesday added $500,000 to the venue's budget to cover professional service and purchasing contracts for theatrical equipment.
A third resolution dealt with accounting measures for the funding.
The city has postponed one vote that amends their agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, which is sharing the project's cost.
On Jan. 21, the council is scheduled to vote on the "memorandum of understanding" with the foundation, which would formally increase the city's monetary commitment to the Tanger Center. If approved, the agreement will reflect that the city has increased its funding for the project to about $46 million while the foundation will continue to dedicate $42 million.
With the additional money, the Tanger Center's budget will be roughly $93 million — $88 million for the project and $5 million in bond-related financing costs — shared by the city and private donors.
The Greensboro Coliseum, which is managing the Tanger Center, said that it has raised $2.7 million in sponsorship money since late 2018. On Monday, officials announced part of that money would come from two new sponsorships: $750,000 from Kontoor, the jeanswear company that spun off from VF Corp, and $400,000 from Brady Services, a family-owned HVAC company based in Greensboro.
