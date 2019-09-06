City of Greensboro graphic (use this)
GREENSBORO — A special City Council meeting Wednesday will focus on public safety issues.

The city said in a news release Friday the special meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

At a work session earlier this week, council members got an update on crime statistics and said afterward they wanted to hold a town hall with community members this month to discuss public safety issues.

