GREENSBORO — A special City Council meeting Wednesday will focus on public safety issues.
The city said in a news release Friday the special meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.
At a work session earlier this week, council members got an update on crime statistics and said afterward they wanted to hold a town hall with community members this month to discuss public safety issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.