GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council voted 8-0 Tuesday to spend $500,000 this year on Cure Violence, an initiative that treats neighborhood violence like a disease epidemic.
Council voted to approve a contract between the city, Cure Violence, and the One Step Further nonprofit to bring the Chicago-based program to the Smith Homes area and the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor.
Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, who is executive director of One Step Further, recused herself from the vote.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who has been one of the most vocal supporters of the program, said she is sorry it has taken so long to get Cure Violence going.
“This community needed this program months ago,” she said.
