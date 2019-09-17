GREENSBORO — Among its decisions Tuesday, City Council said it would give nearly $160,000 in incentives to a Greek company that would bring middle class wages to east Greensboro.
Systems Sunlight, which makes specialized batteries for construction equipment, has toured and expressed interest in a shell building on McConnell Road. Company officials expect to hire 46 people at average salaries of about $48,000. It would be the company’s first distribution plant in the United States.
At a work session earlier in the day, city staff reported on economic incentives and said that since late 2015, the city has retained or helped create 5,300 jobs with a $23.51 return on investment with every dollar spent.
Also Tuesday, the council agreed to discuss a contract between the city and the nonprofit Cure Violence in October.
While the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the council had said previously they would split the cost of the program, the commissioners tabled the funding and the council hasn’t taken action.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other council members spoke Tuesday about a spate of recent shootings in the city involving young people and a meeting with affected families.
“This is just a step toward a solution,” said Councilwoman Goldie Wells, as the group pledged to do more.
The Cure Violence initiative works in neighborhoods plagued by violent crime.
Based in Chicago, the nonprofit Cure Violence group relies on techniques to thwart assaults and killings that are similar to strategies that physicians use in fighting epidemic diseases.
Council members voted 8-0 with Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson recusing herself because her company would provide some of the services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.