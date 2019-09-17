City of Greensboro graphic (use this)
News & Record

GREENSBORO — Among its decisions Tuesday, City Council said it would give nearly $160,000 in incentives to a Greek company that would bring middle class wages to east Greensboro.

Systems Sunlight, which makes specialized batteries for construction equipment, has toured and expressed interest in a shell building on McConnell Road. Company officials expect to hire 46 people at average salaries of about $48,000. It would be the company’s first distribution plant in the United States.

At a work session earlier in the day, city staff reported on economic incentives and said that since late 2015, the city has retained or helped create 5,300 jobs with a $23.51 return on investment with every dollar spent.

Also Tuesday, the council agreed to discuss a contract between the city and the nonprofit Cure Violence in October.

While the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the council had said previously they would split the cost of the program, the commissioners tabled the funding and the council hasn’t taken action.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other council members spoke Tuesday about a spate of recent shootings in the city involving young people and a meeting with affected families.

“This is just a step toward a solution,” said Councilwoman Goldie Wells, as the group pledged to do more.

The Cure Violence initiative works in neighborhoods plagued by violent crime.

Based in Chicago, the nonprofit Cure Violence group relies on techniques to thwart assaults and killings that are similar to strategies that physicians use in fighting epidemic diseases.

Council members voted 8-0 with Mayor Pro-Tem Yvonne Johnson recusing herself because her company would provide some of the services.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at

336-373-7049 and follow

@nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments