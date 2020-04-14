GREENSBORO — The City Council held its first virtual meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began and, almost predictably, much of the discussion centered on the respiratory disease that has affected so many.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan spoke Tuesday afternoon from her home to an electronic gathering of the council presented on live video. The faces of all nine members appeared in boxes — think of the opening credits of “The Brady Bunch” — now familiar to the millions who have used Zoom and other types of video-conferencing software to stay connected to friends, family and colleagues during the outbreak.
On Tuesday, deaths in North Carolina linked to COVID-19 eclipsed 100 for the first time as the increase in the number of positive cases may be slowing.
In Guilford Country, the impact of the coronavirus has been steady since the first was case was reported March 17. As of Tuesday, there were 137 reported cases, including 10 deaths.
Of late, elected officials and residents have been wondering how long the county’s “stay home” order should last, a measure that was initiated statewide by Gov. Roy Cooper as a last-ditch effort to stop the disease from infecting more people.
Much of the 43-minute meeting touched on other aspects of COVID-19’s impact on the city.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said that 100 homeless people will be able to stay safely in hotel rooms during the pandemic thanks to the help of the agency she manages, the Interactive Resource Center, and money from the city.
“Not a single person yet experiencing homelessness has tested positive,” she said.
Other council members took time during the meeting to urge residents — especially African Americans — to stay home because reports show that a disproportionate number of blacks in Charlotte and other cities across the country have died from complications related to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by this new strain of coronavirus.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said a history of poor health care, inadequate access to fresh food and other factors have put the black community at a disadvantage.
“If you don’t have to go anywhere, please don’t,” Hightower said. “I’ve seen too many of you gathering.”
Hightower added that she cringed when she was at a store recently and saw two friends hugging.
Tuesday’s meeting, the first of the month, would’ve been the normal occasion for the public to have the opportunity to comment on a given topic. But because of the video format, residents were asked to submit their comments before 5 p.m. on Monday.
Vaughan quickly noted the topics, but didn’t read any comments. They ranged from a pending lawsuit against the city by the family of Marcus Smith, the homeless man who died in police custody, to a lawsuit involving former Police Chief David Wray.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.