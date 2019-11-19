GREENSBORO — For nearly two years, the Greensboro City Council has held two markedly-different types of meetings every month.
On the first Tuesday of the month they’ve been conducting a town-hall-style meeting with an open forum for public speakers, choosing to conduct no regular business or handle items that require votes.
As a result, the council has squeezed all of its business items into its second meeting on the third Tuesday of the month.
And sometimes that has had a lopsided result, with some business meetings being unwieldy affairs with up to 80 agenda items and some town-hall meetings going on for hours as scores of speakers queue up to talk about contentious city issues.
Tuesday night, the council voted to shake up that system after Councilwoman Tammi Thurm proposed a change.
Beginning in January, the council will distribute its business items across both meetings. It will continue to have public speakers at its first meeting of every month, but they will be divided into two periods.
At the beginning of the meeting, speakers will have a total of 30 minutes to speak. Then City Council will consider short business items such as consent agendas, where several items are grouped together for a single-vote approval. After the meeting’s business portion, public speakers can return to the podium until all who signed up by 6:15 to speak are heard.
Generally, council members said Tuesday, no public hearing items such as zoning cases will be heard until the second meeting of every month.
The board voted 8-1 to approve the change with Councilwoman Sharon Hightower voting against the measure.
Most members supported the change, saying it allows for people with business before council to have their items voted on in a more speedy way, not having to wait an entire month between meetings.
Hightower said she felt that the change in the town-hall meeting structure could discourage some speakers who have grown accustomed to the more free-form meetings.
“We represent the people that come here. We don’t need to get off track from that,” she said.
In a related matter, the council also voted to stop its practice of holding those town meetings at various locations throughout the city’s five council districts.
Beginning in the summer, the board has rotated its town meetings to recreation centers and other public locations in an effort to make it more convenient for people in different neighborhoods to attend.
But some of the meetings have been plagued with technical issues, including one meeting in which none of the City Council members had microphones or amplification and couldn’t be heard over speakers who were pointedly berating them over various issues.
Also, the city has been unable to broadcast the meetings live over its public channel.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter proposed that all meetings be held at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, where cameras and microphones are permanently installed. She said the rotating meeting schedule sowed more confusion for people unaccustomed to attending meetings at different locations.
The City Council voted 7-2 in favor of the measure with Councilman Justin Outling and Mayor Nancy Vaughan voting no.
