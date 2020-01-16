GREENSBORO — The City Council voted Thursday to offer Syngenta Crop Protection $1.7 million in incentives if it retains 650 jobs and invests $68 million in its Greensboro operations.
At a special meeting to address the proposal, it was approved 8-1 by council members. Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy cast the lone vote against.
Syngenta Crop Protection, a subsidiary of Syngenta AG, is owned by ChemChina. The Chinese state-owned chemical company acquired Syngenta AG in 2017 for $43 billion.
Syngenta operates a 70-acre campus and 17 buildings on Swing Road in Greensboro.
The company said earlier this month that the site was established in the mid-1960s and renovations or a relocation are a necessity.
The company said its options "include renovating our current facilities as well as moving to a new location in the area or elsewhere."
Brent Christensen, president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, said that the company is actively evaluating other sites and recently moved another of its operations from Minneapolis to Chicago.
"They are going through a systematic analysis," he said.
The money would be paid over 10 years and only if the company fulfills its obligation to retain all 650 jobs and invests $68 million.
Most City Council members said Thursday they supported the proposal.
Kennedy, however, had a different take.
She lauded the company's deep support of nonprofits in the community, but said she was skeptical that $1.7 million would make a difference in a decision to invest $68 million.
The company has asked the Guilford County Board of Commissioners for $1.9 million, which will be considered at its Thursday night meeting.
