GREENSBORO — A mental health agency that is at the center of an alleged Medicaid scheme is under investigation by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for reasons that aren't yet clear.
News about the investigation comes on the heels of Greensboro-based Ready4Change, which provides substance abuse counseling and housing for its clients, telling dozens of people under their care they must leave their apartments at the end of the month.
In recent months, the company has been accused of collecting Medicaid payments from homeless people who falsely claim they have substance abuse problems so they can get access to housing provided by the agency.
A key source who did not want to be identified has told the News & Record that the agency is under investigation because it's an outpatient service that provides housing — much like an inpatient treatment agency. State regulations don't allow outpatient services to provide housing.
DHHS officials, however, couldn't confirm or deny an investigation and said more information would be provided later.
Tim Vincent, the director of Ready4Change, was not available for comment on Friday.
Many of Ready4Change's clients currently live at the Grandview Pointe Apartments at 3128 Utah Place in Greensboro.
Brett Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, which provides assistance for people who need affordable housing, said this week that at least three families have come to his agency saying they will soon be displaced from the apartments.
"They said they were part of a substance abuse program and the program is being closed," Byerly said. "They report that they were told they’re going have to leave by Sept. 1 or the lights are going be turned off out there."
Byerly declined to name the program the residents were involved with.
"There’s been at least three households that have come to us this week," he said. "We were also approached by another nonprofit asking if we had money to relocate other people from that apartment complex."
City officials first became aware of Ready4Change and a similar agency in June when 35 people were displaced at the Georgetown Manor apartments in southwest Greensboro because of what was thought to be a power outage.
But it wasn't. Duke Energy had turned off the electricity due to an unpaid bill from the leasing company Ready4Change and another agency is said to have hired.
However, Ready4Change said in a news release a few weeks later that it denied any affiliation with Georgetown Manor — although tenants said otherwise, according to Byerly.