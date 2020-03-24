GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum's box office is closed until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, officials said today.

The box office is at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Tickets for Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center events can be bought at Ticketmaster.com.

Anyone seeking a refund for a canceled Greensboro Coliseum Complex event can visit GreensboroColiseum.com/Refund for instructions.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments