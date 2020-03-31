GTA Electric Bus
GREENSBORO — The Douglas Gaylon Depot on East Washington Street has been closed for cleaning after someone there experienced symptoms associated with the coronavirus.

EMS responded to a call at the depot Monday evening to help someone who had symptoms associated with the virus, the city said in a news release.

The city closed the dept today for cleaning.

The city is working with Guilford County Public Health and does not know yet if the person from Monday's emergency call has COVID-19. The Greensboro Transit Authority is trying to determine if the person had ridden a bus.

As the coronavirus's spread grips the city, buses continue to operate as an essential service to residents. The city began taking precautions against the spread of the virus two weeks ago by reducing routes to once an hour so that crews can rotate buses out of service for extra cleaning.

The city is asking people to use buses only for essential services and work. Bus rides are free and those who do ride must enter the bus at the rear door, use hand sanitizer and stay behind the driver's partition.

People who are sick are asked to not ride a bus.

For information, visit www.ridegta.com.

