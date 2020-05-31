GREENSBORO — John Swaine stood outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum sweeping up diamond-like pebbles of glass from a window shattered by an unidentified object from downtown protests late Saturday.
The museum's CEO estimates the damage at about $4,000 to a monument attesting to the power of young people who in the 1960s ignited a sit-in movement that is credited with integrating lunch counters across the South.
"I believe in people protesting," Swaine said. "That’s what this institution stands for, peaceful protests. But still there are lessons to be taught about how to properly demonstrate for effectiveness. And this is not it."
After Greensboro joined in the protests taking place across the country this weekend following the death of another black person in police custody, the property damage and violence here paled in comparison to cities where downtowns were set afire.
While Swaine and some other local civil rights leaders believe that outside agitators might have been behind damage at the museum, they acknowledge the overall level of frustration fueling the protests after the death Monday of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman recalls being a part of a destructive group decades ago as a teen after the assassination of his hero, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
"I’ve learned it’s not the way and it’s not going to benefit us anything," said Spearman, who lives in Greensboro and is president of the state NAACP. "We need to really be wiser than we are being right now because the fact of the matter is, we’re being baited and berated to do exactly what is being done so that the loss of life in our community will become greater than it already is."
N.C. Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, who was downtown before the protests turned violent Saturday night, is among those powerful civil rights activists like Spearman who have been encouraging young people to get involved in the fight for social justice.
Starting in college, the now church pastor and grandfather has led protests over racial disparities that he says follow African Americans from birth to their graves.
"I don’t condone it but I understand the frustration of young people who are being asked to wait on a system that up until now has not proven to move fast enough or to solve the issues that started the protests," Quick said. "How many times do we have to see the cycle: Cop kills black man, justice is delayed or denied, community explodes.
"You’ve got George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Tamir Rice in Cleveland and Marcus Smith — some would say — in Greensboro. The commonality is that the young people perceive it as unjust — and there’s no justice to be found."
On Saturday, 27-year-old Anthony Morgan (Information has been changed. See correction at bottom of story. 8:26 p.m. Sunday, May 31) of Greensboro organized the first group of protesters that gathered in the city. Morgan’s crowd started peacefully protesting at noon and spent the daylight hours marching from downtown, onto Gate City Boulevard and eventually onto Interstate 40, leading the Greensboro Police Department to shut down a section of the major road.
In an interview on Sunday, Morgan said he and several from his group decided to call it a day about 10 p.m. Others from the group ventured into downtown, joining a second group of protesters that assembled around 5 p.m.
Morgan was already home by the time riot police descended into downtown streets with shields and shops were broken into and looted.
"I really feel like it’s unnecessary," Morgan said of the looting and damage. "We protested for 10 hours peacefully. Nobody was hurt. Nobody was arrested. No damage was done. Then all hell broke loose."
City officials were still working on a damage estimate late Sunday.
While Quick was planning to help with clean up earlier in the day, the longtime member of the state NAACP said that broken windows can be fixed and laws are on the books to handle those who commit crimes.
"But if we don’t address what caused the rock to be thrown through the window, we are going to be fixing windows for a long time," Quick said. "I do not condone any of that, but to spend my attention and focus primarily on a broken window and not a broken system is a waste of valuable time and resources."
He also issued a challenge to those raising their voices in the streets.
"From the Boston Tea Party to the civil rights movement until now, lawful protest and civil disobedience are part of the fabric of America," Quick said. "The emotion is good starter fuel but it won’t keep the fire burning. There must be a plan and a platform. There must be a long-term plan to enact the change that they are looking for."
Spearman believes outside agitators are stirring up trouble to distract from the death of George Floyd and others.
"I think we need to the best of our ability to come together and help our people be more proactive instead of reactive, and that’s only going to happen with education."
He says change will come through working together.
"I know it may seem easier said than done," Spearman said, "but it’s the way."
Correction: Anthony Morgan's last name was incorrect when this story first published at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
