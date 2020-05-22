GREENSBORO — Public hours for the city's downtown offices will return to normal on June 8, the city said today in a news release.
The Melvin Municipal Office building has been open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city's change back to normal hours comes as the state slowly begins the process of reopening.
However, the city's libraries and recreation centers will follow a different reopening schedule. Those announcements will be made separately, the city said.
City Manager David Parrish said in the release that visitors will see "enhanced safeguards for customer service areas," such as shields, signs about social distancing, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
“We are taking these precautions for the safety of the public and of our staff," he said. "As always though, we will monitor and make changes to this schedule if needed based on local, state and national trends or additional orders from the governor.”
Officials are still encouraging people to avoid visiting city facilities if possible and to use instead other methods, such as email and phone calls, to contact the city.
