GREENSBORO — Employees of the city of Greensboro gathered for a unity walk downtown Tuesday and observed an eight minute and 46 second moment of silence in honor of the life of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis officers on Memorial Day.
The walk was spurred by a citywide staff Zoom meeting last week in which employees discussed racial inequities, according to a news release from the city. Employees wanted to celebrate the diversity of the organization and support racial justice, it said.
The city’s Human Relations Department, Office of Equity and Inclusion, and Community Relations — divisions that handle residents’ concerns about disparate treatment based on race — issued a statement.
“In the wake of the tragic, illogical and irreparable circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN on May 25, 2020, Greensboro residents have reflected the outcry of our nation,” it said.
The statement applauded residents’ refusal to stand for prejudice against any members of the greater Greensboro community.
“During this time, community members are questioning who can be trusted to do what is right and fair,” the statement said. “Our hope is to continue doing the work of asking the voices of the community the right questions, and seek real solutions in order to restore trust and eliminate barriers.”
The statement pledged those city divisions would “do our very best to continuously report to city leadership the systemic challenges that keep residents at the margin, but also present community-driven solutions” and to “collaborate to develop a series of opportunities to hear the voices of our city, examine systemic practices of discrimination, and generate solutions beyond the status quo.”
The community is invited to bring questions about policies, processes, and procedures that create barriers, it said.
