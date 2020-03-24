It's official. The next Greensboro City Council meeting, postponed from March 17, will be held March 31 without speakers from the floor.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city's website and aired live on GTN.
In mid-March, City Attorney Chuck Watts said he and other city leaders were discussing their options and considering a variety of tactics that would allow them to hold the meeting in a way that doesn’t expose residents to an increased risk of COVID-19.
He said municipal staffers were trying to reshuffle the March 31 agenda so the council could televise it without the public hearings that require petitioners and other residents to appear in person.
They asked people with such upcoming agenda items if they would consent to delay them until the end of April, when the next council meeting is likely to be held.
Watts said in a mid-March interview that if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged well into April, city officials will have to talk about what to do about the council’s “speakers from the floor” period.
One option might be to limit speakers on any one subject to a single representative, he said. Another might be to arrange for a speaker call-in, but no decisions have been made.
In any case, city officials plan to make frequent and clear announcements once any changes are decided.
“We’ll make sure the public is aware prior to the meeting,” Watts said.
