GREENSBORO — The Greensboro City Council has called an emergency meeting for 3 p.m. today, according to an email from the City Clerk's Office.
The meeting at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
Council members will discuss concerns related to the state of emergency due to the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the latest coronavirus.
