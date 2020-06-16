At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council:
- Approved by a 9-0 vote a new comprehensive plan for zoning and land development that will take effect Oct. 1.
The plan, which took two years, 160 meetings and the input of 6,000 residents, is designed to improve upon the current land-use plan, which is almost 17 years old.
The new plan, say city officials, gives a little more flexibility to the Greensboro Zoning Commission and City Councils because the city is changing and planners aren’t as sure they can predict future needs.
They do know that the city’s population is aging, roughly 20,000 more people live in poverty and, before the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s traditional manufacturing base continued to shrink.
Designed to be in effect until 2040, the document will offer guidelines, not strict rules, for future land use, its authors say.
- Approved 9-0 a $315,000 economic-development incentive to persuade United Parcel Service to expand its Greensboro distribution center by adding $54 million worth of equipment and hiring 141 new workers.
UPS is evaluating Greensboro and sites in Tennessee and South Carolina for the expansion, local economic developers told the council, and the incentives would help Greensboro’s chances.
The resolution approved by council requires the company to add the jobs and spend the money on new machinery and equipment by Dec. 31, 2021.
