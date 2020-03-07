Greensboro church prepares about 60,000 meals to send to malnourished communities across the globe

GREENSBORO — Swali Joy decided to spend her Saturday morning working with her son on an assembly line.
But this assembly line wasn't in a factory, it was in the gym at Christ United Methodist Church. And the Joys were working to make a unique product — a meal that would be sent across the world to a community that was malnourished.
She and her son poured soy protein, dried vegetables and rice down a funnel into a small plastic bag. Once they filled enough bags, a "runner" took them across the room to a table where the bags were weighed, packaged and loaded into a truck.
Each bag made up one meal. Volunteers packaged at least 60,000 meals on Saturday at the Greensboro church. The meals were later shipped across the globe to communities in need through the international nonprofit Rise Against Hunger based in Raleigh. The group has joined with other international organizations to set a goal to end world hunger by 2030.
"Ending hunger is a real, possible thing," said Darron Stover, Raleigh community engagement manager for Rise Against Hunger.
One way to do that, Stover said, is engaging local communities through packaging programs.
"We can build machines to pack meals," he said. "But it doesn't engage people in the fight to end hunger."
Over 200 people from all ages came out to package meals at the church. Some enjoyed the packing so much they stayed for a second shift. The volunteers sang along to "Sweet Caroline," while dancing and raising their plastic-gloved hands in the air.
Joy volunteered after learning about the organization through her job in Winston-Salem. She was drawn to the mission of Rise Against Hunger. She is from India, where 14.5% of the population is undernourished, according to the Indian Food Banking Network. Joy sees food packaging as an opportunity to give back to her home country.
Stover said the company has an international office in India that recognizes specific areas of need in the country.
Joy brought her youngest son to the event, to show him that he could make an impact.
"It's an opportunity to teach them how important it is to give back to society and show them how good it makes you feel," she said.
A gong rang out to show volunteers each time they hit 1,000 meals. The volunteers would clap and cheer every couple of minutes.
Working next to Joy was Melissa Randleman, who has been volunteering with Rise Against Hunger for five years. Both of her daughters are in Girl Scouts and attended the packing day with their troop leader.
The work Rise Against Hunger does globally is important to Randleman, who wants to support organizations that "empower women and families around the world." Stover said Rise Against Hunger is focused on nourishing young women so they can have better educational opportunities.
Randleman's oldest daughter has been coming to the Rise Against Hunger event at the church since she was 5.
"She truly loves it," Randleman said, "and understands why it's so important to do her part locally, knowing her part is helping those around the world."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.