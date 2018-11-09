Free fixings for Thanksgiving dinner, including the turkey, will be given away at Lawndale Baptist Church on Nov. 20.
The annual "Feeding the 5,000" event draws hundreds of people to the church's parking lot. The first 1,000 people get a box with a frozen turkey, green beans, potatoes and other fixings, including an apple pie, that feeds at least five people.
Across the Triad in the next few weeks, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations are responding to the expected need at Thanksgiving by providing a sit-down holiday meal or the fixings to make a meal. Check back at greensboro.com for additional giveaways.
At Lawndale, the boxes will be handed out at 9 a.m. after musical performances and a message by church pastor, the Rev. Joe Giaritelli.
Lawndale Baptist Church is located at 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Information: 288-3824.