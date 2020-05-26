GREENSBORO — The city has canceled its annual July 4th fireworks show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This type of event would likely draw thousands to our city and given public safety is of utmost importance, we will wait until it’s safer to bring people together for such an event,” City Manager David Parrish said Tuesday afternoon in a news release. “Based on site options, and even asking residents to stay in their vehicles, we felt the risks were too great to proceed.”
The news comes as neighboring Kernersville also announced Tuesday it would not hold its annual fireworks show, and also canceled its Fourth of July 5K, parade and concert.
Greensboro officials previously announced the annual Fun Fourth festival would be canceled but said they would look at whether fireworks could still take place.
Planners said the patriotic, family-friendly Fun Fourth Festival will return in 2021.
This would have been the 46th annual festival. Past and present planners say this is its first cancellation.
The celebration would have been held July 3 and 4 and included a freedom race, street festival, American block party and fireworks show.
