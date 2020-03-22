GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Bound literary festival scheduled for May 14-17 has been canceled because of the new coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Sunday.
"For your safety and that of our community, this is the best decision we can make based on the national/state guidelines and recommendations we have been given," the nonprofit said in an email.
Other related events also are canceled, including the March 31 appearance of Marianne Gingher, author and co-founder of Jabberbox Puppet Theater, at Well-Spring retirement community; poet Jacki Shelton Green's appearance at N.C. A&T on April 1; and novelist Laila Lalami's appearance at UNCG on April 15.
Greensboro Bound said poet Billy Collins still may come to Greensboro on October 3.
The nonprofit also aims to invest 50% more in its Authors Engaging Students program, which brings authors to schools and gets their books into school libraries. Students check out books after author visits 400% more than before the visit, according to the organization.
The group also is considering presentations and events this fall and hosting some online events. It also is planning a children's book festival for March 4-5, 2021, in partnership with UNCG's School of Education. Greensboro Bound anticipates bringing thousands of sixth-graders to UNCG to hear an array of middle grade authors at that event.
Greensboro Bound's 2021 next literary festival is scheduled for May 13 - 16, 2021, according to the email.
"Cancelling Greensboro Bound 2020 is not what we expected," the email said. "For now, let's all focus on caring for our family and friends. When we emerge, we’ll bounce back as a literary community."
