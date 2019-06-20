ASHEBORO — Innovative AgriProducts, the first company in North Carolina to build a state-of-the-art facility designed for nutritional supplement grade hemp processing, is also the first such company to be Good Manufacturing Practices certified.
Good Manufacturing Practices, or GMP, is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards
Innovative AgriProducts is the extraction facility for the company Founder's Hemp created by Greensboro attorney Bob Crumley. The vertically-integrated company grows hemp, processes it and manufactures products from its fibers and cannabidnoids.
Cannabidnoid, or CBD, is thought to have health benefits.
Crumley became a pioneer in hemp production in North Carolina by helping co-write the state's first hemp bill which became law in 2015. Crumley founded the North Carolina Hemp Association where he currently serves as chairman.
After hemp production became legal in North Carolina, Crumley created Founders Hemp.
Last year, he opened Greensboro's first store selling exclusively hemp products.
Since then, hemp stores and CBD products have been popping up all over the Triad.
Hemp production is growing rapidly in North Carolina even as lawmakers scramble to determine whether or not to regulate smokable hemp. Smoking hemp does not produce a high, like its cousin marijuana does, but the look of the plants and its burned aroma are very similar to marijuana leaving some lawmakers worried it will create confusion in law enforcement.