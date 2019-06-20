GREENSBORO — The city will host a world-class pro swim meet in November.
The TYR Pro Swim Series will hold its first of five U.S. meets of 2019-20 season at the Greensboro Aquatics Center from Nov. 6-9.
A strong field of international swimmers is expected in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Past Olympians Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Ryan Murphy, Matt Grevers and Chase Kalisz were among the American stars who raced in TYR Pro Swim Series events last season.
In all, more than 1,100 American and international swimmers competed in at least one of last season’s five meets, competing for prize money totaling more than $540,00.
At the pro series meets, the top three in each championship final win prize money: $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. Also, the swimmer who has the highest-scoring preliminary swim (Olympic-sanctioned events only) wins $1,500.
“If 2018 and 2019 are any indication of what is to come,” CEO Matt DiLorenzo said in a news release, “TYR is eager to provide fans and local communities with a first-class spectator experience.”
After Greensboro, the American stops in the series are Knoxville, Tenn., in January; Des Moines, Iowa, in March; Mission Viejo, Calif., in April; and Indianapolis in May. The Tokyo Olympics are in late July.
The pro swim series meets are 3 ½ day, long course events televised on NBCSN and the Olympic Channel. Each meet typically draws 400 to 600 world-class swimmers.