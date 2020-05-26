Updated at 7:45 p.m.:
GREENSBORO — The city’s state-of-the-art swim center will reopen Monday.
But don’t throw that swimsuit and towel in a duffel bag just yet.
It’s a limited reopening for the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Very limited. With strict safety policies, small groups and no walk-ins at the 130,000 square-foot, four-pool indoor complex.
“The term I’m using is ‘baby steps,’” Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman said. “We’re really opening under what looks more like a Phase One for other businesses, even though (the state is) in Phase Two. We’re keeping group sizes at 10 or less. … We are excited to finally have that light at the end of the tunnel and open up the aquatics center. But it will be very limited use. We’re being very cautious.”
Strict rules
Activities at the aquatics center will be limited to:
• Practices for the seven swim clubs that have year-round contracts with the Aquatic Center: Swim GSA, STAR Aquatics, GCY Makos, Enfinity Aquatic Club, Swim Fanatics, Carolina Water Polo and Ultimate Air diving.
• Adult lap swimming for Aquatic Center members only. Members must register and reserve a lane online in advance.
• Some adult water fitness and rehab programs. Again, participants must register online in advance.
There will be no “drop-in” signups or admissions allowed. Only lap swimmers and water programs that have registered in advance at GreensboroAquaticCenter.com will be allowed.
The top priority was given to the clubs that had contracted with the GAC — with practices capped at 10 swimmers using staggered start times to reduce overlap of people coming and going — and second priority was to adult members.
“We have a lot of seniors who are members by virtue of insurance benefits,” Braman said. “So we’re going to have some limited senior programming and aquatic therapy. And all that is by reservation only, so we know exactly who’s coming and when. Those will be groups of eight, allowing for a lifeguard and a supervisor on deck.”
No City Meet
The big swim meets that are normal for the aquatics center have all been postponed or canceled. That includes the YMCA Short-Course and Long-Course Nationals and the 61st Greensboro Community Swim Association City Meet championships.
Over the weekend, the CSA voted to cancel its five-meet regular season in June and the City Meet in July. Twenty-one club teams and around 2,400 swimmers ages 5 to 18 typically take part in the Community Swim Association.
“From a CSA standpoint, this (GAC reopening) is more of a tease,” CSA president Grayson Sutherland said. “Because with the restrictions … from a community standpoint, it doesn’t benefit us. We’re all about being together and being social. It’s great for serious swimmers who want to practice and train. But our swim meets, our dual meets and the City Meet, are social. Where we come from as a community swim organization, it’s about families gathering and the excitement of social event. It’s a whole different atmosphere.
“Don’t get me wrong: We’re very happy for those year-round teams and very happy for the GAC. This is move forward, and it allows them to start testing the waters to get back on track with getting people in the pool. And that’s a great thing for all of us.”
'Baby steps'
The aquatics center has posted a 28-page “Covid-19 Reopening Plan & Procedures” document on its website outlining guidelines.
The foundation is that total occupancy will be capped, and all participants in swim team practices, water fitness classes and lap swimming must follow social distancing guidelines.
“Our first week is definitely all about taking a baby step,” Braman said. “And, frankly, it’s to see if our teams and our public are going to follow the types of social distancing policies put in place. If all that goes as planned, and we’re able to keep everybody following the flow, we’ll probably continue to bump it up in size over the coming weeks to get us to the goal of 25 (people) typical of Phase Two. So you’re looking at the third week of June before we’d take our next baby step.”
That’s still promising to the year-round clubs. The Aquatic Center has been closed since the middle of March, three days before it was to host the huge NCAA Division III championships.
Kevin Thornton, the head coach of Swim GSA, said his 100-member group plans to hold six hour-long practice sessions per day, trying to fill all 10 slots for each to best use the available time.
“Most of these kids who swim for us, at least the ones who are 12 and older, they’ve never been out of the water for this long,” Thornton said. “So the next challenge will be to get back in the water, get acclimated, get the strokes back. … Realistically, we’re looking at December for our first ‘real’ meet. We might have a couple of small ones starting in September leading up to that one. If we’re able.”
During the time out of the water, Swim GSA coaches have held 10 virtual dry-land workout sessions per week on Zoom to lead age-group exercises.
STAR Aquatics used a similar approach for its 170 members ages 6 and up, club founder Jay Dodson said.
“Everybody is excited about getting back in the water and having that opportunity after the last 2½ months,” Dodson said. “We’re a small business like every other small business out there, and it’s been a challenge. We’ve done a lot of Zoom meetings and interactive stuff to keep our kids engaged, but it’s just not the same as being in the pool.”
The Centers for Disease Control have determined that coronavirus is not a waterborne illness. In addition, the four pools of the Aquatic Center are already sanitized with liquid chlorine and UV rays.
“It’s a really hopeful step,” Swim GSA’s Thornton said. “If our members adhere to what the CDC, USA Swimming and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are suggesting as precautions, hopefully we’ll keep on building in terms of amounts of people allowed to gather. The challenge, really, is going to be what happens out there in the rest of the community.”
