Deputy Chief Brian L. James will be the next Greensboro Police chief, Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced this morning.
James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who retires the end of the month.
James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on Feb. 1, the city new release said.
James joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the bureau commander of the Patrol Division.
James is a graduate of Page High School and N.C. A&T University. He has an MBA from Pfeiffer University.
“This is an exciting moment for the City of Greensboro,” said Assistant City Manager Trey Davis int he news release. “We have been able to select a police chief who embodies the professionalism and experience to lead the police department, while having a true heart for the community as a Greensboro native.”
James will receive a salary of $150,000, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.
Visit greensboro.com for updates and and interview with the new chief.
