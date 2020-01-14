Police chief JAMES B.L_.jpg

Deputy Chief Brian L. James will be the next Greensboro police chief.

Deputy Chief Brian L. James will be the next Greensboro Police chief, Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced this morning.

James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who retires the end of the month.

James, who grew up in Greensboro near Phillips Avenue, will assume his duties as police chief on Feb. 1, the city new release said.

James joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1996, serving in various roles with the department, including Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and currently serves as the bureau commander of the Patrol Division.

James is a graduate of Page High School and N.C. A&T University. He has an MBA from Pfeiffer University.

“This is an exciting moment for the City of Greensboro,” said Assistant City Manager Trey Davis int he news release. “We have been able to select a police chief who embodies the professionalism and experience to lead the police department, while having a true heart for the community as a Greensboro native.”

James will receive a salary of $150,000, along with an annual executive allowance of $4,320.

Greensboro's National Night Out (copy)

Deputy Chief Brian James hula hoops with one arm during Greensboro's National Night Out in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Greensboro-Guilford County first responders enjoy lunch (copy)

Deputy Greensboro Police Chief Brian James (left) serves himself baked beans as Lieutenant Don Knott awaits his turn during a first responders lunch in 2017.
Deputy Chief James 2015.jpg

Deputy Chief Brian James of the Greensboro Police Department listens to people speak during a clergy and community news conference about police accountability, community safety and healing at Bethel AME Church in Greensboro, N.C., May 28, 2015.
