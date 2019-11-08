GREENSBORO — The final piece of land is in place for the Downtown Greenway and construction should begin next year on the final phase of the 4-mile walking and biking trail around downtown.
The city on Friday closed an $8.5 million deal with Norfolk Southern to convert an inactive railway corridor into the western leg of the Downtown Greenway. The deal also allows the city to build a trail that branches off of the Greenway on its northwest corner and extends from Smith Street to Markland Avenue near the Target shopping center on Lawndale Drive.
The western phase of the Downtown Greenway extends from Spring Garden Street to Smith Street.
In all, the right-of-way deal includes 3.1 miles that will allow the greenway to link up to the existing A&Y Greenway that extends 9 miles to Summerfield and beyond, said City Manager David Parrish.
"This is a significant day for us," Parrish said. "It’s something we’ve been pursuing for 11 years and to have this crucial step complete I think is a crucial time for the community."
Action Greensboro, a community development group, has been working with the city to oversee the construction and acquisition of the land in four phases. Parrish said Friday's deal was completed with money from city bond funds, $1.5 million from Action Greensboro and $4.4 million from the state of North Carolina.
“This section is particularly unique with the College Branch Stream running alongside what will become the greenway path,” said Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway project manager for Action Greensboro. Sanders said in a news release, “Stream restoration work, the addition of site furnishings, and public art will make this a beautiful part of the greenway to travel through, as well as a destination.”
“This is truly exciting news as we can now close the gap and complete the Downtown Greenway,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan in a news release. “To see this project come to fruition is a testament to everyone who has worked so hard on this project. The Downtown Greenway will serve generations of Greensboro residents.”
In all, the Downtown Greenway will cost roughly $43 million, the city said in a news release, which includes about $13 million in private donations and $30 million in public funds from both local bond referendums and state and federal funding. Earlier this year, the VF Foundation and VF Leaders announced a legacy gift of $1.5 million to Action Greensboro to support the continued development of the Downtown Greenway and this funding will help support this acquisition, the city said.
Construction of the Downtown Greenway is also progressing along Murrow Boulevard. The eastern section of the greenway runs along Murrow Boulevard from Gate City Boulevard to Fisher Avenue and Greene Street where it will connect with the current open section. New traffic signals and traffic pattern are under way at Murrow and Gate City Boulevards and construction is expected to be complete in October 2020.
In 2001, the Greensboro Center City Master Plan identified the Downtown Greenway as one of three major projects, including Center City Park and the Greensboro Grasshoppers downtown baseball park. The Downtown Greenway was then included in the City’s 2006 Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenway/Trails Master Plan, that included the greenway as the hub of an envisioned 400 miles of Greensboro trails and greenways.
It was also selected as the City’s signature Bicentennial project and in 2010, the Downtown Greenway was named the top priority of the Greensboro Downtown Economic Development Strategy.
